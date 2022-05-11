Lafayette family searching for dog who ran away during police investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette family is searching for answers after a police involved incident led to their dog going missing.
On the evening of April 26th, police were called to an apartment on South 3rd Street for a suspected shooting. When officers got there, they found a trail of blood leading to three upstairs apartments.
Police were able to question tenants of two apartments but nobody was home at the third apartment. Officers concerned someone needed help inside, opened the door down.
That's when Rashaud Little's beloved Blue Brindle Pitbull, Zeus, escaped. LPD says officers tried to catch the dog, but he ran away.
Little says he understands why the officers did what they did. However, he says he just wants his dog back.
LPD says officers and animal control are searching for the dog. Little says he's notified every shelter in the area.
If anyone has information or seen Zues call or text 765-532-4143 or 765-409-5707.
The suspected shooting actually turned out to be a stabbing and is still under investigation.