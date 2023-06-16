 Skip to main content
Lafayette event to help cancer patients, survivors

Cancer Survivors Tea

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —A local event is commemorating National Cancer Survivor's Day.

The "Celebrating Life" Cancer Suvivor Tea is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22 at the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette.

Local breast cancer survivor and community volunteer Paula Davis is organizing the event.

Davis says the tea is a chance to stand alongside cancer survivors and support their quality of life.

Tickets to the event are $25.

You can also donate or become a sponsor to help volunteers purchase a wide range of items aimed at assisting cancer patients and survivors.

For more information, call or email Davis at 765-404-0568 or fit4everflower@gmail.com.

