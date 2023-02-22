 Skip to main content
Lafayette Dog Shelter getting a percentage of proceeds from new movie

Second Chance No Kill Dog Shelter in Lafayette getting donation from new movie.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Animal Shelter has been chosen by a new feature film for a partnership.

The film wants to support rescue animals like those at Natalie's Second Chance Dog Shelter in Lafayette, as one of the main characters from the movie is a rescue dog himself.

A percentage of money made from the film 'The Year of The Dog' is going to be donated to the shelter.

100 plus communities across the country have the opportunity to see this film in theaters starting February 24th. One of those theaters includes the West Lafayette GTQ Wabash Landing 9 movie theater.

"It shows that you've gotta have a dedication to your animal", says Director of the Second Chance Shelter Jackie Shoaf- Becker," Not every animal is gonna be potty trained in a day, not tear up anything. There is no perfect animal."

You can find the link for the movie trailer here, and the link to volunteer at the Second Chance Shelter here.

