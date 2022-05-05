 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lafayette Daybreak Rotary proposes a Toast to Mental Health

Toast to Mental Health dinner

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Annual Toast to Mental Health dinner was back in person this year.

The Lafayette Daybreak Rotary hosted the 15th Annual gathering Thursday night. The event was hosted at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. Proceeds went to three local mental health organizations: NAMI-West Central Indiana, MHA-Wabash Valley Region, and Willowstone Family Services.

A variety of local restaurants, businesses, and artists, were present and offered over 150 items and experiences for auction. Live music, catering, and a wine pull made the night extra special.

This is very exciting because it's been a while since we've been able to do it like this. We used to do this at The Trails, and we're very thrilled to be here. And honestly I've been mingling and everybody that I've talked to is raving about the facility," said Lafayette Daybreak Rotary President, Lincoln Perkins.

Daybreak Rotary hopes to build on the $60,000 in net proceeds distributed to the Toast beneficiaries in 2021.