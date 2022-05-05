Lafayette Daybreak Rotary proposes a Toast to Mental Health

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Annual Toast to Mental Health dinner was back in person this year.
The Lafayette Daybreak Rotary hosted the 15th Annual gathering Thursday night. The event was hosted at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. Proceeds went to three local mental health organizations: NAMI-West Central Indiana, MHA-Wabash Valley Region, and Willowstone Family Services.
A variety of local restaurants, businesses, and artists, were present and offered over 150 items and experiences for auction. Live music, catering, and a wine pull made the night extra special.
This is very exciting because it's been a while since we've been able to do it like this. We used to do this at The Trails, and we're very thrilled to be here. And honestly I've been mingling and everybody that I've talked to is raving about the facility," said Lafayette Daybreak Rotary President, Lincoln Perkins.
Daybreak Rotary hopes to build on the $60,000 in net proceeds distributed to the Toast beneficiaries in 2021.