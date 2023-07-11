Lafayette Couple Celebrates Huge Milestone Anniversary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Lafayette, Indiana natives Max and Pat Morehouse got married July 11th 1948. This year, they celebrate their 75th Anniversary.
Both Max and Pat grew up in Lafayette. The couple met in High School when Max was going to Lafayette Jefferson and Pat was going to West Lafayette High school.
A few years later the Morehouse's got married and proceeded to raise five children in the Greater Lafayette area.
The Morehouse's celebrate 75 years of Marriage with their five children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.