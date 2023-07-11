 Skip to main content
LAfayette Couple Celebrates Huge Milestone Anniversary

Pat and Max Morehouse cutting their wedding cake in 1948.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Lafayette, Indiana natives Max and Pat Morehouse got married July 11th 1948. This year, they celebrate their 75th Anniversary.

Pat and Max Morehouse grew up in Lafayette, met in Lafayette and have lived in the Greater Lafayette area since. July 11th marks their 75th wedding anniversary.

Both Max and Pat grew up in Lafayette. The couple met in High School when Max was going to Lafayette Jefferson and Pat was going to West Lafayette High school. 

A few years later the Morehouse's got married and proceeded to raise five children in the Greater Lafayette area. 

The Morehouse's celebrate 75 years of Marriage with their five children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. 

 

