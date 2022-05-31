Lafayette completing round two of construction on parking lot near Columbian Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Summer activities are beginning to ramp up across Greater Lafayette and at Columbian Park in particular. The increased activity means an increased need for parking. The city is currently working to complete a second round of construction on its parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and Kossuth Street.
City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says the city completed the initial paving of the lot on the site of the former Osco Pharmacy building prior to last summer. However, he says the time it took to tear down the building did not give crews enough time to complete the full project.
The city is now back working on a second phase of the project. Grenard says this phase will add permanent lighting, trees and curb islands to the parking lot. Crews are also redoing the sidewalk along South 23rd Street.
"We didn't have enough time to do a project of this size and scope,” Grenard said. “We also didn't have a design for it at the time. So we've taken the time since then to put together a design, bid it, and now we are coming back and putting those finishing touches on the parking lot."
Grenard says the lot, which supplies 200 parking spaces, will reach substantial completion in time for the first Lafayette Aviators home game tomorrow night.
"[Crews] are to get everything underground done and have it striped and have no tripping hazards,” Grenard said. “That's substantial completion. That's the definition of substantial completion for this project. Thereafter, they are going to have to work with the gaps between the Aviators games to finish it out."
Grenard says he is currently unsure how long the full project will take, but he stresses the lot will be usable for all Aviators home games and for the various other activities taking place at Loeb Stadium this summer.