Lafayette city council approves 2023 city budget

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette City Council has approved the 2023 city budget. The $82,562,067 price tag is a nearly $8 million increase from this year’s budget. It also includes a lower tax rate for city residents.
The city’s police and fire departments will each see about a $1 million increase in their budgets.
Another major change is the allocation of an additional $3 million to the economic development income tax fund, or EDIT. Mayor Tony Roswarski says those funds will mainly go towards two projects.
The city will contribute $1.5 million for the county’s new animal shelter in the former Purdue extension office on Sagamore Parkway. The shelter is a joint financial commitment from Lafayette, West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County.
Another $650,000 will help fund two, all-electric trash trucks for the city. Roswarski says Lafayette has received a grant to cover 80% of the total cost for the trucks, with the city’s contribution covering the remaining 20%.
The tax rate will also decrease slightly from 1.1526 to 1.1252.
The city is providing raises for its employees as well. All civilian city employees will receive a 5% raise next year. Emergency personnel such as police officers and firefighters will receive a 3% raise.
Roswarski says the smaller raise for police and fire is due to the creation of longevity bonuses for both departments. The bonuses lead to larger pensions, meaning they will end up with more money from the bonuses than they would have received through 5% raises.