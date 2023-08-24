Lafayette Citizens Band will perform on Labor Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Next weekend is your last chance of the year to see the Lafayette Citizens Band perform. The band will will close out its 181st season on Labor Day at the Columbian Park Amphitheater.
The concert will feature a variety of music and toe-tapping songs for the whole family to enjoy.
The Labor Day season finale is free and open to the public, and festivities begin at 7 p.m.
The Lafayette Citizens Band is the third oldest community band in the nation, and all musicians either live or have ties to Greater Lafayette.