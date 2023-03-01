Lafayette Christian Schools reacts to syringe exchange program relocation

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week. Precipitation tonight through
Friday night is expected to range from around 1.50 to 2.50 inches
across most of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Thursday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Lafayette Christian Schools reacts to syringe exchange program relocation

  • Updated
  • 0
Lafayette Christian Schools Reacts to Syringe Exchange Program Relocation

The relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program has not only raised concerns for parents in the Lafayette School Corporation community, but they have been left in the dark about it as well.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program has not only raised concerns for parents in the Lafayette School Corporation community, but they have been left in the dark about it as well.

As previously reported, Murdock Elementary and Sunnyside Intermediate are the two schools near the new location of the Syringe Exchange Program. There is a third school in that area as well.

Right next door to Sunnyside sits Lafayette Christian School. The three schools have all raised concerns about the safety of the children. What has raised the most concerns about the relocation is the fact that nobody was notified before hand.

"These students need positive role models in their life. I'm just concerned about the potential of interactions that could take place with not only our students but other students in the area," Lafayette Christian Principal Trevor Zonnefeld said. 

He said that nobody at his school was told about the relocation. The way the school found out about what was happening down the street was through this article

Zonnefeld said that the school is already looking into how they can make the school safer for their students.

"Our safety committee is reviewing it and our protocols and seeing if there is anything further that we're going to have to put in place. We are already preliminarily planning on putting up some more security cameras around our building," he said.

Zonnefeld said that he likes what the program does for the people who use it, but doesn't understand why it is being put in that spot.