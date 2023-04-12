Lafayette chiropractor has license suspended

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette chiropractor who was the subject of a News 18 investigative report two years ago has had his license suspended following allegations of sexual harassment of clients and employees.
The Indiana Board of Chiropractic Examiners announced Wednesday that it has suspended James Pucka’s chiropractor license for at least six months.
The Board also ordered Pucka to complete a Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) psychometric test, complete 12 hours of continuing education (CE) in sexual harassment/professional boundaries training, and pay a fine/civil penalty of $1,000.
Pucka owns Spine Worx on Professional Court in Lafayette. Multiple patients and an employee testified that Pucka made inappropriate sexual comments and suggestions to them during treatment. The Board ruled he violated state laws and engaged in lewd or immoral conduct.