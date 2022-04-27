Lafayette Central Catholic pulls ahead to defeat West Lafayette in softball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette looked to get its second win of the season, but Lafayette Central Catholic would stand in the way. Knights would go up early and never look back.
Central Catholic dominated the game tonight against West Lafayette.
However, the Red Devils would fight back. At one point West Lafayette would take the lead in the fifth inning.
Adrianne Tolen would record the only RBI of the night for the Red Devils.
Red Devils would have five hits and four runs on the night.
Meanwhile once CC scored early they never looked back.
Two runs in the third, three runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth, and four runs in the seventh would be the dagger that defeats West Lafayette.
Madyson Minnich and Kassidy Boener led the team recording two RBI each.
Overall the Knights had seven RBI, ten hits, and ten runs.
On defense, the Knights were also lights out. Abby Payne pitched five innings and gave up only 3 hits. Meanwhile, Boener pitched two innings and gave up 2 hits.
Final score CC wins 10-4.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRL’S SOFTBALL:
Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 5-3.
Delphi Community def. Clinton Central, 11-3.
Harrison def. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 7-0.
BOY’S BASEBALL:
Delphi def. Clinton Central, 13-7.
McCutcheon def. Kokomo, 2-1.
West Lafayette def. Benton Central, 6-2.
Lafayette Jeff def. Harrison, 4-1.
GIRL’S TENNIS:
Benton Central def. Seeger, 4-1.
LCC def. McCutcheon, 5-0.