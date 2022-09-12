Lafayette Central Catholic falls to Crawfordsville in three sets

Lafayette Central Catholic keeps every set close, but Crawfordsville is able to sweep the Knights, 3-0.
For CC, Carly Barrett led the way with 11 kills.
Rachel Vorst and Grace Bordenet each had 16 digs.
For Crawfordsville, Macy Burton had 16 kills and Halle Elliot had 21 digs in the win.
Crawfordsville won the first set 25-23, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-22.
Lafayette Central Catholic moves to 10-5 overall this season.
The Knights will look to bounce back on Wednesday at Guerin Catholic at 7PM.