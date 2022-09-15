Lafayette Caterpillar celebrates 40th anniversary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Caterpillar Large Engine Center is celebrating 40 years of operation.
Company executives marked the anniversary with a tour of the assembly and machining plant on South Street.
Workers there build engines for backup generators, submarines and freight trains, among other applications.
Jan Watson has worked at the facility for all four decades in Lafayette as a compliance and internal control coordinator.
She says nearly every aspect of the job and the job site has changed.
"I've been with the company and grown up as we started, so it's been very exciting to see how we've changed. ... It's massive the number of things that have changed," she says. "When I first hired in, we had one computer in a big computer room that emitted a lot of heat."
As we've reported, the Large Engine Center recently added 60 news jobs.
The company is also investing millions of dollars in new equipment there.