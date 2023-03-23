Lafayette Business Expansions and Attractions

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Greater Lafayette is booming and businesses are keeping up with the growth.
Lafayette Economic Developer Dennis Carson says the businesses are adapting well to the progress.
"As you know, greater Lafayette is growing quite a bit, so they're expanding to help meet that need," he said.
Huston Electric is planning to build a new 4,000 square foot prefabrication shop, and around 8,000 square feet of new office space. President and Director of Electrical Services, Matt Huston says this expansion will improve the rest of the company's projects.
"Everybody knows Lafayette is blowing up with our industry and our manufacturing. We do a lot of prefabrication, and this prefabrication shop will feed the rest of our state projects so we look to invest in Lafayette," he said.
They are also installing prefabrication equipment into the new building. Huston Electric is hiring an additional 15 employees. The total cost of these additions is $1,750,000.
"Oh it's a great feeling. We've supported Lafayette and Lafayette has supported us. It's awesome to do it 100 years and beyond so we're excited to do it," Huston said.
The other development going on is the construction of 194,000 total square feet of warehouses. One of them is 134,00 square feet, and the other is 60,000 square feet. The two warehouses will be located on Park East Boulevard at Haggerty Lane. INOK Investments Manager Jerry Brand says the goal of attracting new businesses to the area.
"What we try to do is where a company where they come into town and they want to move quickly. We already have the building built and they can move right in there," he said.
The Huston Electric projects plan is to start the beginning of May, and finish by the end of the year. The warehouses are expected to be ready to go by next May.