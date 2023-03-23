 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.7
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lafayette Business Expansions and Attractions

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Greater Lafayette is booming and businesses are keeping up with the growth.

Lafayette Economic Developer Dennis Carson says the businesses are adapting well to the progress.

"As you know, greater Lafayette is growing quite a bit, so they're expanding to help meet that need," he said.

Huston Electric is planning to build a new 4,000 square foot prefabrication shop, and around 8,000 square feet of new office space. President and Director of Electrical Services, Matt Huston says this expansion will improve the rest of the company's projects.

"Everybody knows Lafayette is blowing up with our industry and our manufacturing. We do a lot of prefabrication, and this prefabrication shop will feed the rest of our state projects so we look to invest in Lafayette," he said.

They are also installing prefabrication equipment into the new building. Huston Electric is hiring an additional 15 employees. The total cost of these additions is $1,750,000.

"Oh it's a great feeling. We've supported Lafayette and Lafayette has supported us. It's awesome to do it 100 years and beyond so we're excited to do it," Huston said.

The other development going on is the construction of 194,000 total square feet of warehouses. One of them is 134,00 square feet, and the other is 60,000 square feet. The two warehouses will be located on Park East Boulevard at Haggerty Lane. INOK Investments Manager Jerry Brand says the goal of attracting new businesses to the area.

"What we try to do is where a company where they come into town and they want to move quickly. We already have the building built and they can move right in there," he said.

The Huston Electric projects plan is to start the beginning of May, and finish by the end of the year. The warehouses are expected to be ready to go by next May.

