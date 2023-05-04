Lafayette Boxer Fighting To Compete

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Lafayette Boxer Hannah Rapp found a passion for the sport two years ago. Since then, she has set a number of goals, her biggest being the Olympics.
One obstacle stands in Rapp way of fulfilling that goal.
Traveling across Indiana and surrounding states Rapp had a hard time finding other female boxers to fight.
Very successful in the fights she box in, Rapp went on to compete in the Indiana Golden Gloves competition.
Rapp’s competition did not show up, making the match a roll over. Rapp was supposed to automatically advance to the national golden gloves competition, her first chance at qualifying for the olympics.
A few days later, she was told she hadn’t competed in enough fights and therefore wouldn’t meet the requirements for the National competition.
Rapp was the only option in her weight class to represent the state of Indiana. This means if she doesn’t keep in nationals, no one will replace her and the spot will just sit vacant.
“It's a really difficult situation. That makes a little bit more sense for guys having a ten bout requirement. There are so many of them to compete. But it’s kind of crazy that they are trying to keep women from competing, especially in an Olympic qualifying year,” Rapp said.
Rapp would have competed in her National Golden Gloves match on Monday, May 8th.