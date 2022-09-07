Lafayette approves new city council districts

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette has approved new city council districts set to take effect next year. The Lafayette City Council passed the ordinance to create the six revised districts at Tuesday's meeting.
Per state law, the city must do so by the end of this year to reflect the data from the 2020 census. City attorney Jacque Chosnek said the city set a goal of ensuring each district's population density did not change by more than 5%.
District 5 Councilwoman Melissa Weast-Williamson worked with Chosnek along with the county's area plan commission to set the new boundaries. Chosnek told News 18 that in addition to keeping population in each district about the same, the city also attempted to preserve the current layout of the districts.
"There are six council districts within the City of Lafayette. So what we did is we looked at keeping those districts as close as we could to the existing districts, taking into account that there are different voting precincts now established by the county," Chosnek said.
Chosnek also says both city and county officials approved of the new districts before presenting them to the council.
Melissa Weast-Williamson was on the committee as a council member that helped review those districts. We work with the area plan commission staff because they have all the population information to kind of come up with the districts," Chosnek said. "We asked them to come up with something that was as close as possible to the existing districts using the precinct information."
Each district will have between 11,200 and 12,300 residents.
Chosnek says the new districts will take effect in time for the 2023 municipal elections.