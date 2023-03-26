Lafayette animal adoption event aims to educate public

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette animal adoption event aimed to raise awareness about animal welfare on Sunday.
The Meet ‘N Greet was hosted by Tuff Dawgs Animal Rescue, headquartered in Lowell, Ind.
Two animals found their forever home as a result of the event. While exciting, founder and director of Tuff Dawgs, Cynthia Gibson explained that there is much more to be done.
“We need fosters and adopters,” said Gibson. “We would be more than happy to match you up with a cat or dog that meets your household lifestyle.”
If you or someone you know may be interested in fostering or adopting, you are encouraged to visit tuffdawgsrescue.com.