Lafayette 56ers prepare for their youth football season

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Second through sixth graders are set to start their football season with the Lafayette 56ers.
This youth football league is unique because 100% of the coaches are certified through USA Football.
This means that the coaches are trained to teach proper heads up tackling techniques.
The youth football teams also run the same offensive and defensive systems as Lafayette Jeff's varsity team.
President Todd Linder said it can be challenging teaching the young kids high-school level plays, but it sets them up for success in their football career.
"Coaching the kids and seeing the progress from year to year, seeing them from second grade, what they work on sixth grade as we move them into Tecumseh and Jeff and then we see them on Friday nights at varsity games playing, making an impact. That's the most rewarding part for us as coaches," Linder said.
The Lafayette 56ers youth cheer team is also preparing for their season.
The cheerleaders practice on the same days and times as the 56ers and they are in attendance at every youth football game on Sundays.
The team learns cheers, basic movements and builds.
Coach Sara Perkins loves seeing her young cheerleaders develop from day one through the end of the season.
"I'm most looking forward to the fact that we have second graders and to let them start a little bit younger and to see how my third, fourth and fifth graders have grown over the summer and the season," Perkins said. "A lot of practice goes in at home off-season, and I'm ready to see how much they've grown."