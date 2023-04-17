Kokomo man arrested as a suspect in New Year's Day murder

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors have charged a Kokomo man with Lafayette's first homicide of 2023. 19-year-old Amarion Alsup is accused of shooting Anthony Holdbrook to death on North Seventh Street near midnight on January first.
According to prosecutors, Alsup had arranged to trade a Glock handgun to Holdbrook in exchange for cash and other guns.
Police said social media messages between the two indicate they had arranged to meet at 818 North Seventh Street. Holdbrook's body was found near that address.
Location data from one of Alsup's social media accounts also put him at that address just minutes before the shooting.
Surveillance footage also shows the vehicle Alsup was in moving through Lafayette.
Alsup is being held without bond on charges including murder and conspiracy.