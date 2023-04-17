 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Kokomo man arrested as a suspect in New Year's Day murder

  • 0
alsup amarion

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors have charged a Kokomo man with Lafayette's first homicide of 2023.   19-year-old Amarion Alsup is accused of shooting Anthony Holdbrook to death on North Seventh Street near midnight on January first.   

According to prosecutors, Alsup had arranged to trade a Glock handgun to Holdbrook in exchange for cash and other guns.

Police said social media messages between the two indicate they had arranged to meet at 818 North Seventh Street. Holdbrook's body was found near that address.

Location data from one of Alsup's social media accounts also put him at that address just minutes before the shooting.

Surveillance footage also shows the vehicle Alsup was in moving through Lafayette.

Alsup is being held without bond on charges including murder and conspiracy.

Tags

Recommended for you