Knights host Central Catholic Volleyball Invitational

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Eight different schools were in attendance at the Central Catholic Volleyball Invitational.
Linton-Stockton came in first place, Barr-Reeve in second place and Central Catholic in third place.
The Knights fell to Covington 0-2 (23-25, 25-17) in the opening round.
CC bounced back and defeated Barr Reeve, 2-1 (17-25, 25-21, 15-9), to move to 1-1 on the day.
Then the Knights faced Park Heritage and won 2-0 (25-8, 25-16).
To close out the day, Central Catholic beat Pioneer 2-0 (25-18, 25-22).