Klondike Middle School construction well underway

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Klondike Middle School construction well underway

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction is underway at a growing school in the county's largest school system.
Klondike

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction is underway at a growing school in the county's largest school system. Construction on the new Klondike Middle School is reshaping the Tippecanoe School Corporation. Construction that comes as a result of a growing student population. The building taking shape, will be nearly identical to the current Battleground and Wea Middle schools. When all is said and done the new building will be a 180,000 square foot facility.

Construction on the new building is expected to be completed by fall of 2024. According to Tippecanoe School Corporation's website sixth, seventh, and eighth graders will each have their own academic wing of the building.

Phase two of the plan will see changes at the elementary school level. The plan is for Kindergarten through second grade to remain in the current elementary school building.

Third through fifth will occupy the current middle school buildings. Both of these schools to be renovated as well.

While construction is ongoing, News 18 will continue to bring you updates on the plans for the school.

Tags

Recommended for you