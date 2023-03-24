Klondike Middle School construction well underway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction is underway at a growing school in the county's largest school system. Construction on the new Klondike Middle School is reshaping the Tippecanoe School Corporation. Construction that comes as a result of a growing student population. The building taking shape, will be nearly identical to the current Battleground and Wea Middle schools. When all is said and done the new building will be a 180,000 square foot facility.
Construction on the new building is expected to be completed by fall of 2024. According to Tippecanoe School Corporation's website sixth, seventh, and eighth graders will each have their own academic wing of the building.
Phase two of the plan will see changes at the elementary school level. The plan is for Kindergarten through second grade to remain in the current elementary school building.
Third through fifth will occupy the current middle school buildings. Both of these schools to be renovated as well.
While construction is ongoing, News 18 will continue to bring you updates on the plans for the school.