Kentland shooting leaves one family shattered

KENTLAND, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect remains hospitalized and stands accused of escaping deputies and exchanging gunfire in a standoff with police on Wednesday in Newton County.
A nearly three-hour manhunt ended with a shootout at an apartment complex at 707 East Lincoln Street in Kentland. Now, residents of one unit are picking up the pieces after police say a fugitive barricaded himself inside.
"This is where the main shootout had happened," said Logan Adams, who has lived in the apartment with his girlfriend, Shyann Kurtz, and infant son for about a month. "There's flash bang through there. The windows were torn up. There's a bullet hole through the ceiling and in through each one of these walls."
The shooting devastated their apartment, leaving them without many belongings and no where to go.
"We have nowhere to go, we have nothing to do and we're trying to figure it out," Kurtz said.
"And everything is covered in gas and glass," Adams said. "They said everything's going to have to be thrown away; the kid's clothes, everything's gone."
Indiana State Police said 36-year-old Jayme Lopez was being extradited to the Newton County jail when he escaped deputies and barricaded himself in the apartment, which detectives believe he chose at random. But didn't stop the accusations from flying.
"We had nothing to do with this, we are victims," Kurtz said. "This is our house. Our son's room is the one that got the blunt force of this. There's glass in my baby bed."
Lopez was wanted on child molestation and rape charges. Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the standoff spiraled into a shootout.
"Lopez fired rounds from inside the building towards officers and at that point an officer ... returned fire, striking Lopez," Piers said.
Lopez is recovering at a South Bend hospital. As to how he escaped, "that is still under investigation," Piers added.
For now, one Kentland family is left sorting through the rubble.
"Everything's covered in a powder substance," Adams said. "There's burn holes on the floor. There's glass everywhere. We have no clothes for the baby. We can't even get the baby in the car seat. The car seat's covered in all that dust."
"When we first got back here, I just sat on the steps and I was balling," Kurtz said. "Everything got turned upside down."