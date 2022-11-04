Kennedy faces incumbent Dullum in District 4 county council race

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is continuing to bring you coverage of important local races in our community.
This time we're hearing from a candidate running for Tippecanoe County Council District 4.
West Lafayette resident Ryan Kennedy is a Lafayette Jefferson and Purdue University graduate.
The Republican is a small business owner and local homebuilder.
He says the biggest issue in his campaign is managing the county's growth over the past decade.
"We need to do this in a responsible way that will allow us to increase our tax base without increasing taxes for our residents," he said.
Democratic incumbent Lisa Dullum wasn't available for an interview. She instead referred News 18 to her campaign website.