Keeping up with your favorite teams: scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school sports are starting to wind down. Below are scores from the softball sectional championships, baseball sectionals, girl’s tennis regional championships, and girl’s track and field regional results.
SCORES:
SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
CLASS 1A
Sectional No. 53 Rossville:
Rossville def. Tri-County, 8-2.
CLASS 2A
Sectional No. 38 Delphi:
Delphi def. Carroll, 8-2.
BASEBALL SECTIONALS ROUND 1:
CLASS 4A
Sectional No. 7 Kokomo:
Logansport def. Kokomo, 4-3.
Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 8-2.
CLASS 3A
Sectional No. 20 Northwestern:
Twin Lakes def. West Lafayette, 6-5.
Western def. North Montgomery, 2-0.
CLASS 2A
Sectional No. 36 Wabash:
Bremen def. Pioneer, 11-1.
Sectional No. 35 Delphi:
Carroll def. Seeger, 4-3.
Benton Central def. Lewis Cass, 5-1.
CLASS 1A
Sectional No. 53 Tri-County:
Rossville def. South Newton, 18-3.
Tri-County def. Frontier, 10-5.
GIRLS TENNIS REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Sullivan def. Benton Central, 5-0.
Carmel def. Harrison, 4-1.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD MOVING ON TO STATE:
West Lafayette: 400 - Henny Schminke
800 - Joselyn Jundos
4x800 - Annie Dunford, Shannon Dineen, Henny Schminke, and Joselyn Jundos
Seeger: 3200 - Hadessah Austin
High Jump - Paige Lafoon
Lafayette Jeff: Long Jump - Jade Wiese
Harrison: Shot Put and Discus - Autumn Craig