Keeping up with your favorite teams: scores from around the area

Rossville Sectional Champs

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school sports are starting to wind down. Below are scores from the softball sectional championships, baseball sectionals, girl’s tennis regional championships, and girl’s track and field regional results.

 

SCORES:

SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

CLASS 1A 

Sectional No. 53 Rossville:

Rossville def. Tri-County, 8-2.

 

CLASS 2A

Sectional No. 38 Delphi:

Delphi def. Carroll, 8-2.

 

BASEBALL SECTIONALS ROUND 1:

CLASS 4A 

Sectional No. 7 Kokomo:

Logansport def. Kokomo, 4-3.

Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 8-2.

 

CLASS 3A

Sectional No. 20 Northwestern:

Twin Lakes def. West Lafayette, 6-5.

Western def. North Montgomery, 2-0.

 

CLASS 2A

Sectional No. 36 Wabash:

Bremen def. Pioneer, 11-1.

 

Sectional No. 35 Delphi:

Carroll def. Seeger, 4-3.

Benton Central def. Lewis Cass, 5-1.

 

CLASS 1A

Sectional No. 53 Tri-County:

Rossville def. South Newton, 18-3.

Tri-County def. Frontier, 10-5.

GIRLS TENNIS REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Sullivan def. Benton Central, 5-0.

Carmel def. Harrison, 4-1.

 

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD MOVING ON TO STATE:

West Lafayette: 400 - Henny Schminke

800 - Joselyn Jundos

4x800 - Annie Dunford, Shannon Dineen, Henny Schminke, and Joselyn Jundos

Seeger: 3200 - Hadessah Austin

High Jump - Paige Lafoon

Lafayette Jeff: Long Jump - Jade Wiese

Harrison: Shot Put and Discus - Autumn Craig 

*For final times and results click here*

