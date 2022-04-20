Karl Maslowski joins Purdue Football as Special Teams Coordinator

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Karl Maslowski has joined the Purdue Football staff as the new special teams coordinator/assistant linebackers coach, head coach Jeff Brohm announced Wednesday (April 20). Maslowski makes the move to West Lafayette after spending the past three seasons at Louisville.
"Karl has coached special teams for nearly a decade, and he is a great addition to our staff," said Brohm. "It is important to have a consistent special teams unit that makes an impact on the game. Karl knows how to get the most out of players and can maximize our potential on special teams."
Maslowski owns nine years of experience as a special teams coordinator at the FBS and Division II levels. Under his direction, his punt units ranked top 30 nationally in six out of nine seasons, while his kickoff return units finished in the top 30 eight times.
Prior to joining Louisville as the program's senior quality control specialist (2019-21), Maslowski spent six seasons coaching special teams at Northern Michigan (2013-18). While in the Upper Peninsula, he coached linebackers, running backs and tight ends. Maslowski began his stint at NMU mentoring the linebackers (2013-16) before going to the other side of the ball to coach the running backs and tight ends (2017-18).
Throughout his time up north, he guided two All-GLIAC linebackers, two All-GLIAC punters and one All-GLIAC kicker. As Northern Michigan's running backs coach, Maslowski played an integral role in his rushers setting three school rushing records and developing the school's first Harlon Hill nominee.
Prior to making the move to Northern Michigan, Maslowski coached at his alma mater Western Kentucky for three seasons. He served as linebackers coach from 2010-11, which included mentoring a trio of All-Sun Belt linebackers, before focusing specifically on special teams in 2012. His 2011 special teams unit finished in the top 25 nationally in four different statistical categories. During his tenure, two returners earned All-America accolades. On the recruiting road, Maslowski helped secure the No. 1 recruiting classes in the Sun Belt for back-to-back seasons.
Maslowski was an All-American linebacker at Western Kentucky from 1999-2003 and earned a bachelor's degree public in health education in 2004. He helped lead the Hilltoppers to a 1-AA national title in 2002, while earning team MVP and academic all-conference honors during the 2003 campaign.