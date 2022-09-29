Justice system falls short in domestic violence cases

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An abuse awareness course and $454 made John Jones' domestic violence case go away.
That proverbial slap on the wrist spiraled into tragedy Monday outside Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
Police say John Jones killed himself after shooting his co-worker and ex-girlfriend, Mindy Donovan, in the head.
"These situations that involved domestic violence are volatile," said Lindsey Mickler, president and CEO of YWCA of Greater Lafayette. "They're complex. Anytime someone leaves, that is when your lethality increases."
Mickler says domestic violence often festers for years before coming to a lethal head. Court records show that's exactly what happened in the SIA shooting.
Jones was arrested in 2020 for punching Donovan multiple times and pushing her down a staircase. He reached a diversion agreement to pay $454 and complete an abuse awareness program.
Prosecutors warned him not to abuse, threaten, harass or intimidate Donovan. Less than two years later, she's fighting for her life in critical condition.
"Domestic violence has impacted another life, another family, another community," Mickler said.
Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington says the 26-week abuse program is evidence-based and approved in 52 Indiana counties. He says no program can guarantee its clients won't reoffend.
An SIA spokesperson confirmed Jones and Donovan worked the same shift.
"SIA has already reached out to us to get connected to resources. ... I don't think any one person could have stopped this," Mickler said. "It's just the unfortunate reality of domestic violence. We can do our best to mitigate and reduce, but to place that burden on an employer, I don't think is fair."
The YWCA says domestic violence-related homicides in Indiana nearly tripled during the pandemic.
"That's a staggering number," said Mickler, who noted the problem's only getting worse.
The SIA case is the second brazen shooting this month involving partners. Anthony Perez is charged with killing Casey Lewis outside a Lafayette Walmart.
He was on the run after cutting off an ankle monitor three days before the homicide. Earlier this year, a judge granted his hand-written court motion requesting early release from prison.
Are these cases of the criminal justice system failing domestic violence victims?
"Instead of pointing fingers, we come together and say, 'How can we do better for those that are, right now, enduring an unhealthy relationship, enduring domestic violence,'" Mickler said.
This month's shootings are the most recent in a string of tragic domestic violence cases over the past year. In each of those cases, the victims or suspects lived in Lafayette:
June 2021: Cohen Hancz-Barron escaped Tippecanoe County's electronic monitoring for months before he killed his girlfriend and her three children in Fort Wayne.
July 2021: Devonta Roberts opened fire on Moore while she held their toddler in her arms inside an apartment. He shot the pair 22 times with a pistol and extended magazine he was known to openly carry around the complex.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the YWCA's 24-hour crisis help line at 765-423-1118 or toll free at 1-888-345-1118.