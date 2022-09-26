Jury rules against Purdue in sexual assault lawsuit

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University students are calling on two administrators to step down.
A jury on Friday found Purdue treated a student differently because she's a woman. Jurors in a federal lawsuit also found the university retaliated against her after she made a good faith sexual assault complaint.
The verdict is once again emboldening campus activists like senior Beth Kelley.
"We're really just trying to keep people aware that this is issue is still here and it's not going away any time soon," Kelley says.
A student identified only as Nancy Roe reported a 2017 sexual assault in her dorm room in which a male student audio recorded their sexual encounter without her consent. A 2018 lawsuit says Purdue suspended Roe for filing a malicious report while forcing the male student to write a 10-page paper.
"It really makes you wonder who they're representing. Is it one person over the other? Because, to us, it looks like that," Kelley said.
Kelley and junior Liam Hostetler are members of the student group #MeTooPurdue, which over the past year has organized several rallies in protest of a string of sexual assaults at campus frat houses.
"That is a horrible precedent," Hostetler says. "It makes student much, much more scared to report things to see their university won't be on their side."
Named in the lawsuit are Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President of Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock.
The jury found the administrators failed to give Roe adequate notice and an opportunity to be fully heard while investigating her claims.
"I think both of them need to be held accountable for their actions," Kelley said. "They aren't talking about this at all."
"When you see the immediate disregard of evidence and a lack of compassion toward survivors on campus ... it just really shows they do not care much for the survivors," Hostetler said.
The jury ordered Purdue to pay $10,000 in compensatory damages to Roe.
Students are planning a march at 5 p.m. Friday outside Hovde Hall.
The university provided the following statement to News 18:
"While we appreciate the opportunity to defend this case, we could not disagree more that Purdue or either of its administrators deserves any finding of fault based on the evidence presented. It’s noteworthy that, while the jury did not decide in favor of Dr. Katie Sermersheim or Ms. Alysa Rollock, it also concluded the plaintiff did not deserve any compensation for those findings. Purdue maintains an unwavering commitment to Title IX and is confident in its policies and procedures for investigating and adjudicating these difficult cases. Purdue stands fully in support of Dr. Sermersheim and Ms. Rollock for their professionalism, diligence, integrity, and commitment to fairness in this and all such matters."