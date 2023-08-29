Jury finds Thorntown man guilty of triple murder

LEBANON, Ind. (WFLI) — A Boone County jury has found 42-year-old Chad Michael Grimball guilty of three counts of murder following a seven-day jury trial.
Grimball was convicted of the following charges:
- Count I: Murder
- Count II: Murder
- Count III: Murder
- Counts IV: Carrying a Handgun without a License
According to court documents, Grimball shot Grace Bishop, Brannon Martin, and Larry Stogsdill execution style at a E. Walnut Street apartment in Lebanon on September 8, 2021.
Grimball is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated felony case, which was committed prior to the murders.
“Our hearts are with the families of Grace, Brannon, and Larry," said Major Felony Deputy Prosecutor TK Morris. "We are grateful to the Jury for their service and their thoughtful verdict. We hope this verdict can help the families and our community heal.”
The sentencing hearing is set for September 26.