Jury finds Nike Haynie guilty of murder

  • Updated
Nike Haynie in court

Nike Haynie sits in court during his jury trial in the Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Tuesday. As News 18 has previously reported, Haynie is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Marc Sherwood in 2020.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — A man charged with murder in the stabbing death of Marc Sherwood in 2020 has been found guilty.

After three days the murder trial of Nike Haynie ended with a guilty verdict. The verdict was delivered after two hours of jury deliberation.  

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

