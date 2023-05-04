Jury finds Nike Haynie guilty of murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — A man charged with murder in the stabbing death of Marc Sherwood in 2020 has been found guilty.
After three days the murder trial of Nike Haynie ended with a guilty verdict. The verdict was delivered after two hours of jury deliberation.
- Day 1 Trial Coverage: Defense argues alleged killer was abused, state rests case in murder trial
- Day 2 Trial Coverage: Defendant takes witness stand in murder trial
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.