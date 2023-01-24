Jurors for Delphi homicide trial will be chosen from Allen County

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to come in two separate waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in the pre- dawn hours with the second wave mid morning across north central Indiana. Snow may be intense at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&