...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to come in two separate
waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in
the pre- dawn hours with the second wave mid morning across
north central Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Jurors for Delphi homicide trial will be chosen from Allen County

Richard Allen 50 Delphi Indiana
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull announced on Tuesday that jurors for the trial of Richard Allen will be chosen from Allen County. The northeastern county contains the city of Fort Wayne and is the third-most populous county in Indiana according to the 2020 Census.

On Monday it was announced that the judge had narrowed it to two counties in Indiana, St. Joseph or Allen county. 

Court order stated:

"The parties having filed their Stipulation Regarding Defendant's Verified Motion for Change of Venue from the County on January 20,2023 and the Court having examined same, the Court herby Orders that the jury venire shall be drawn from Allen County and the trial shall be conducted in Carroll County."

Earlier this month, Special Judge Fran Gull heard arguments regarding on several motions. Judge Gull ruled that the jury will be selected from outside Carroll County, but Richard Allen will be on trial in Carroll County. 

