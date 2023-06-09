June 9, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Good & Bad News.......We Do Get Rainfall Sunday, We Just Need Much More As Annual Deficits Climb to

2022 saw the driest year for many parts of the viewing area since 2012. Here in 2023, the rainfall deficits continue to climb. 2020 was also a very dry year & 2019 saw an extremely dry Fall with numerous fires in the area.
This is the driest May-early June since 2012, but we are lacking the intense +100-degree heat thankfully here in 2023.
__________________________________________________
Lows this morning dropped to 40-49!
Many near/record lows were recorded from the Midwest to parts of the Southeast. Temperatures dropped to the 38-45 range as far southeast as northern & central North Carolina!
Highs today reached 77-84 after such an unusually chilly start.
After 47-54 tonight, 84-88 is likely Saturday with very low humidity, a few patches of clouds & hazy sunshine. Clouds will tend to increase in the evening, however.
61-65 Saturday night-Sunday morning will be accompanied by skies becoming mostly cloudy & some scattered showers towards sunrise.
It looks like rainfall will be scattered & not everyone will be seeing at once Sunday morning, but the afternoon-evening looks much wetter.
A few embedded t'storms are possible, but any severe weather risk should stay southwest & south of our area & the heaviest rainfall will stay southwest & south of our area.
Nonetheless, a total of 0.40-1.00" of rainfall is expected with a few isolated +1" amounts mainly on Sunday, but also any rainfall Monday (isolated) & Tuesday (spotty to scattered) is figured into that.
The heavier rainfall southwest & south of our area may unfortunately disrupt deeper moisture from getting into our area. That would keep us from the say 2" totals.
We also need to watch the smoke. If there is too smoke aloft, it could disrupt the rainfall & cut totals some too.
So, it is good & bad news & things to watch.
It is cooler early next week, but we warm up to 80s again late week.
It appears that we will hold the intense heat & humidity of the upper ridge off next weekend.
80s, high humidity, warm 60s to 70 nights & about 2-3 waves soaking of showers & t'storms are expected Friday-Sunday. That is good news!
The heaviest rainfall should stay southwest of our area, unfortunately (but that zone will have the best potential of widespread severe weather).
We then cool off again with dry air.
In fact, highs may only run in the 70s to 80 a week from this Monday-Wednesday (June 19-21) with lows in the 40s to 50s.
We will then watch the Caribbean and Gulf for tropical development in latter June. Hopefully we can get those remnants in here.
Regardless, there will be some opportunities for showers & t'storms anyway in latter June.