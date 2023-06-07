June 7, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this
After lows this morning of 53-60, highs today reached 75-80.
It was once again a day of extreme evaporation & extremely low dew points as low as the 20s (relative humidity to less than 20%).
Here is the great news. Round of rainfall should pass Sunday with even a couple of t'storms possible.
Some severe weather (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters) is setting up southwest of our area where a squall line of storms may impact southeastern Missouri, northeastern Arkansas to western Kentucky to southwestern Indiana.
