...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties...

Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the
Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma,
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.


For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

June 7, PM Weather Forecast Update-

June 7, PM Weather Forecast Update-
After lows of 40-50 this morning, highs today reached xx-xx with dew points down in to the 20s & 30s once again.

My focus in this post is on rainfall potential after an unusually chilly Friday morning with lows 39-46.

In the 10-day, rainfall periods are centered around Sunday to early next week & again late next week to part of the following weekend.

Widespread rainfall Sunday (with a few t'storms) will end Sunday night, followed by just a few spotty to isolated showers Monday to Tuesday.  It will certainly be cooler, too!

Rainfall of 0.45-1.00" is expected with a few amounts +1.25" possible.

Only issue would be if the smoke is thicker than expected &/or extra-heavy t'storms with the severe weather threat area from southeastern Missouri to Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee to Kentucky & southern Illinois to Indiana take away some of the Gulf moisture trying to move northward.

Those factors could decrease those totals (hopefully not!)

