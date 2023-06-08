June 7, PM Weather Forecast Update

After lows of 40-50 this morning, highs today reached xx-xx with dew points down in to the 20s & 30s once again.
My focus in this post is on rainfall potential after an unusually chilly Friday morning with lows 39-46.
In the 10-day, rainfall periods are centered around Sunday to early next week & again late next week to part of the following weekend.
Widespread rainfall Sunday (with a few t'storms) will end Sunday night, followed by just a few spotty to isolated showers Monday to Tuesday. It will certainly be cooler, too!
Rainfall of 0.45-1.00" is expected with a few amounts +1.25" possible.
Only issue would be if the smoke is thicker than expected &/or extra-heavy t'storms with the severe weather threat area from southeastern Missouri to Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee to Kentucky & southern Illinois to Indiana take away some of the Gulf moisture trying to move northward.
Those factors could decrease those totals (hopefully not!)
