June 7, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update – A clear and cooler night with more storms likely for tomorrow

(WLFI) – Good Tuesday! We are seeing clearing conditions after the slow-moving cold front has passed through the WLFI viewing area today.
Temperatures are cooler to the north with the help of a nice lake breeze coming off of Lake Michigan. Skies should remain clear overnight with a few higher-level clouds thanks to remnant storms to the west. Lows will dip down into the lower 50s area-wide.
Wednesday
More clouds and a low chance of a lingering/dissipating shower cannot be ruled out for tomorrow morning. Most of the area should remain dry though.
The forecast for Wednesday still has uncertainties on storm development. We will have a warm front lift through the area early in the morning into the early afternoon. This will help warm us up into the mid 70s by midday.
Depending on how far north this front can travel, temperatures will be allowed to warm up quicker and give us a little bit more energy for storm development. The development of this low will be key to what we will experience in our viewing area. We'll have a better picture by tomorrow morning of how these trends will develop.
For right now, a couple of strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out from 2 PM to 8 PM.
Severe Storm Chances for Wednesday Afternoon
The Storm Prediction Center has Central and Southern Indiana underneath a Marginal to Slight risk. Most of the viewing area, for now, is under a general thunderstorm risk.
Based on the latest trends, I would not be surprised if the SPC increases some of the viewing areas to a Marginal to Slight Risk (Level 1 and 2). We’ll continue to monitor and bring you the latest updates on WLFI.
Regardless, with any storm tomorrow, all modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado threat within some of the storm clusters. Those areas that were hit hard with rainfall on Monday may see more localized flooding. Any storm will have the chance to cause localized flooding.
By the evening hours, around 9 PM to Midnight, high pressure will begin to build into the region. This will allow for clearing skies and temperatures once again back into the mid to lower 50s Thursday morning.
Thursday
A dry day is expected on Thursday with sunny skies and no rain chances. With strong high pressure in place, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with WNW winds 5-10 mph.
A few lingering clouds will be possible throughout the day.
Rainfall Accumulations Through Thursday Morning
By Thursday morning, some areas could see 0.25" to some spots of 1" of rain in some of the heavier storms.
7-Day Outlook
Moving ahead into Friday and into the Weekend, another system will work in on Friday afternoon and evening with some lingering showers into Saturday morning. Southwest winds 5-10 mph will be possible for Friday but with increased cloud cover and rain, highs may only reach the low to mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly sunny with NW winds 5-10 mph with little to no rain chances for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will feature a lower chance for showers Sunday morning then again overnight into Monday. Details on what exactly we could see are minimal but the big story moving ahead will be upper level ridging and very warm temperatures going into next week.
If this ridging moves eastward late next week, we could be in for drier weather but current indications show that we may be on the outer periphery of this ridge which will allow for several disturbances or waves of storms to pass through during the afternoon and evening. Highs for Tuesday through next week could easily be in the upper 80s to lower-mid 90s. Stay tuned!