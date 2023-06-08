June 7, 6:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Drought Worsening, But Cooler Weather Mitigates Crop Stress....Welcome Rainfall Ahead!

We are now in Moderate Drought (D1) per U.S. Drought Monitor.
This was a fear back in May of the Kansas-Nebraska-Missouri drought expanding rapidly eastward or it merging with developing dryness in the East.
It appears that wetter times are ahead like the relief in 1994 after a flash drought then.
We have only had a trace of rainfall since May 20 at the Purdue Airport & only 0.93" since May 1.
After lows of 40-50 this morning, highs today reached xx-xx with dew points down in to the 20s & 30s once again.
My focus in this post is on rainfall potential after an unusually chilly Friday morning with lows 39-46.
In the 10-day, rainfall periods are centered around Sunday to early next week & again late next week to part of the following weekend.
Widespread rainfall Sunday (with a few t'storms) will end Sunday night, followed by just a few spotty to isolated showers Monday to Tuesday. It will certainly be cooler, too!
Monday-Tuesday:
Rainfall of 0.45-1.00" is expected with a few amounts +1.25" possible.
Only issue would be if the smoke is thicker than expected &/or extra-heavy t'storms with the severe weather threat area from southeastern Missouri to Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee to Kentucky intercepts more of the Gulf moisture trying to move northward.
Those factors could decrease those totals (hopefully not!)
However, overall rainfall & cooler weather will greatly reduce crop stress.
After drier, warmer Wednesday to Thursday, front moving back north & periphery of hot upper ridge will set up over the area.
As a result, a couple of rounds of rain & t'storms is expected Friday with 80s & much more humid weather (dew points to 70-74).
T'Storms are possible Saturday, June 17, but timing is completely unclear. We may still be dry for the Taste. We will see. An exact forecast will become apparent as we get closer to that date.
It still looks muggy, but highs in the 80s to 91 are expected at this point, rather than 90-94.
Tropical system in the Gulf may stall front over area in late June, leading to more rainfall potential.
Hopefully the tropical remnants move into our area in very late June.
You can see in the projected IR imagery below the rainfall here & the tropical system's landfall & track inland.