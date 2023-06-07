June 7, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dry & Cool for Now, but Welcome Rain Sunday & Welcome T'Storms Late Next Week to Next Weekend (With Muggy Weather)....

After lows this morning of 53-60, highs today reached 75-80.
It was once again a day of extreme evaporation & extremely low dew points as low as the 20s (relative humidity to less than 20%).
We have some chilly nights ahead!
43-48 tonight will give way to 41-47 tomorrow night (highs 75-80 Thursday).
Highs should reach 79-84 Friday with both days featuring lots of sun, continued northeast winds & very low dew points in the 20s & 30s.
Saturday looks warmer with dew points rising to the 50s with southwest winds & highs of 85-89.
Here is the good news. Round of rainfall should pass Sunday with even a couple of t'storms possible.
Some severe weather (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters) is setting up southwest of our area where a squall line of storms may impact southeastern Missouri, northeastern Arkansas to western Kentucky to southwestern Indiana.
A few showers may pivot in Monday as low winds up to our northeast.
Temperatures will be coolish Sunday-Monday with near 70 to the 70s.
In terms of rainfall (much of it Sunday), 0.40-1.00" is possible.
Cooler northwest flow continues to Tuesday with 70s to near 80 for highs with upper low in the Great Lakes. Multiple nights of lows in the 40s are expected.
Things begin to get active late next week to next weekend (June 16-18).
Hot upper ridge will be expanding out of Texas this time with strong low-level & surface flow from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to hot, muggy weather.
Multiple rounds of t'storms are expected. Some may be severe (SLIGHT RISK parameters evolving here) as "Ring of Fire" pattern develops over our area.
Late next week to next weekend it appears that it may be 3 rounds of t'storms that impact the area.
Right now, it appears these would tend to be Friday-early Sunday.
An even bigger outbreak of t'storms & severe weather may occur Minnesota to Wisconsin to Ontario.
We will monitor.
A cold front may bring some t'storms late Monday, then sink south a bit, while a tropical system may be in the Gulf of Mexico.
Thoughts are that potential tropical system may stall front, then push it back northward, putting us in t'storms risk, even if it tracks toward Louisiana & Texas.
This is evident in model Simulated IR Satellite data.
We will monitor.
June 15-25 rainfall continues to trend above normal here.
It appears that, overall, the trend is above normal rainfall here June 26-July 6, but not excessively so. Nonetheless, normal rainfall for that time period in the viewing area is 1.25-2.00".
Much warmer, humid regime will occur late June to early July overall.