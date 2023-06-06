June 6, 5:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Better Potential of Rainfall In the Second Half of the Weekend

Lows this morning ran 51-57, while highs today exceeded expectations. I had originally gone with 78-84 yesterday, but we ended up at 80-90. Dew points were still very low in the 30s to 40s, but have reached as high as the 50s here this evening.
It is not good news in the rainfall department this evening-tonight with most just seeing enough to settle the dust/wet or dampen the pavement or just put drops on the wind shield.
Note the two areas of major fires in Canada & how the thick smoke is moving southward & southwestward into our area.
Note where the thickest smoke tends to set up tonight. It is right over our area. It is thinner in central & southern to western Illinois.
The thick smoke here will act as a detriment to more in the way of rainfall.
So, you can see how showers struggle greatly here, but they are much more numerous in central, southern & western Illinois.
As a result, some of you will see not a single drop & most amounts that are seen will be less than 0.03".
There is the potential of a few spots to luck out with +0.10".
Any rainfall that occurs may have some soot mixed in.
Let's hope this somehow changes with the thickest smoke NOT being over our area.
Lows of 55-60 are expected tonight.
Note the rainfall totals in Illinois compared to here:
Skies clear tomorrow & after thick smoke in the morning, the smoke thins in the afternoon. Highs of 77-81 are expected with brisk northeast winds & dew points tanking to the 20s & 30s. Relative humidity may drop to less than 20% with high evaporation rates.
Lows of 43-48 are expected Thursday morning! It will be chilly!
Highs of 75-80 are likely Thursday with lots of sunshine, brisk east-northeast winds, less smoke & more extremely dry air bleeding in. Dew points will run in the 20s to 30s.
We are then back to 43-48 Friday morning, followed by lots of sun & 78-84 Friday with dew points in the 30s & 40s.
Saturday features southwest winds with breezy conditions & highs 84-89. We should moisten some to dew points in the 50s.
There will be some smoke around aloft Saturday night through Sunday, but it does not look to impede rainfall so much.
Adding up the rainfall late Saturday night-Sunday & then a few instability spotty showers/t'showers Monday, 0.40-0.80" rainfall appears possible.
Highs should only run 71-77 Sunday & 69-75 Monday.
44-48 is likely Tuesday morning. A couple more nights to early mornings of 40s are expected after that.
After that, it is dry with a warm-up to 83-87 by Friday, June 16. Once again, very low dew points with northeast winds will plague us mid to late next week. This will result in rapid evaporation of the rainfall that we do receive late Saturday night-Sunday & any of that very spotty rainfall Monday.
BIG pattern changes occurs the weekend of June 17-18.
Our winds go to the southwest to south-southwest & hot, dry upper ridge shifts to the Southern Plains & specifically Texas.
We turn hot & humid with highs 89-94 Saturday, June 17. Heat indices may reach 97-103 with dew points in the 70s (even with the dry soil due to strong low-level moisture advection from the Gulf into the area).
Problem is that this is going to be a big push of stress on the crops. When the dryness there & then we throw in this burst of heat. Evaporation will be less with the more humid airmass, however.
Also, the good news for crops is that there is the potential of a cluster or two of t'storms to pop in the newly-developed "Ring of Fire" that could impact the area Saturday evening-night of June 17.
Conditions are favorable for SLIGHT RISK scenario. Meanwhile, bigger outbreak should occur in Minnesota to Wisconsin with ENHANCED to MODERATE-TYPE parameters with some tornadoes there.
Conditions are favorable for severe weather episode (potential long-lived squall line) through Sunday morning (June 18). Tail end of line may impact our area given outflow boundary over our area from potential previous evening t'storm cluster(s).
We will then see what happens the rest of Sunday. The outflow boundary from possible morning t'storms may pop storms south of us & we are just turning partly cloudy by the PM with 87-91.
Surface cold front may pass Monday, June 19 with upper trough punching into New England.
That may bring a line of t'storms to the Northeast & even here. Some severe weather is expected with the t'storms in our region.
Muggy weather with 90-94 is expected with heat indices 97-105.
Tropical system may help to lock stalled front over the area area in late June, leading to multiple rounds of t'storms with muggy weather & 80s.
The ridge may carry that tropical system to Louisiana & Texas. It is unclear whether it will impact our area.
Conditions are also favorable for a second system in the Gulf in early to mid-July, which could impact our area.
This is reflected in the latter June U.S. CFSv2 modeling:
Latest CAS data indicates still above normal rainfall for July here overall & potential of a bit below normal temperatures overall.
We will monitor!
Topsoil moisture conditions projected by CAS for end of July & end of September (compared to normal):