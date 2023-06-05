 Skip to main content
June 5, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • Updated
Working on this.....

More soon.....

Rainfall has been running below normal since April here.  May has been especially dry with the driest May since 1964 at Greater Lafayette & the 6th driest May on record since 1879 (Purdue 1879-1943....Purdue Airport 1944-present).

This is a lobe of drought extending from the parent main intense drought over Kansas, Nebraska & Missouri.  Overall drought conditions extend from that area to Pennsylvania & Maryland, northward to Michigan now.

What is behind this?

IMAGE

IMAGE

IMAGE

IMAGE

The overall regime is much like the pre- Moderate El Nino of 1994-95.  I would argue that 1994-95 El Nino was strong & more of a Modoki-type El Nino rather than a traditional El Nino.  

Mean June 1994 sea surface temperature anomalies vs. early June 2023 sea surface temperature anomalies:

IMAGE 

IMAGE

IMAGE

Pattern flips

Not 1988, 2012, even 1991 or 2021.

____________________________________________

It was a chilly morning with lows 44-53!

IMAGE

Highs today reached xx-xx.

IMAGE

After lows of 51-57 tonight, highs of 78-84 are expected Tuesday with north-northwest to northwest winds 10-22 mph.  Clouds will be on the increase & smoke will be thick.  Some near-surface smoke will also make it down, leading to hazy conditions & worsening air quality.

Backdoor-type cold front will pass Tuesday night.

It appears that any scattered showers Tuesday will be virga & struggle with the thick smoke anyway.

So, I pushed the scattered showers (isolated t'showers) risk to Tuesday night-early Wednesday instead rather than Tuesday late morning-afternoon to Tuesday night.  Some soot may be in the rain at times.

Rainfall of 0.01-0.30" is expected.

1

Skies clear Wednesday, but it may be smoky with east-northeast to northeast winds 15-25 mph.  Highs of 75-81 are expected, followed by 45-49 Wednesday night after 55-59 Wednesday morning.

Thursday looks sunny, but there will be hazy sky due to smoke.  Highs of 75-80 are expected with Thursday night lows of 43-48, followed by sun, smoke & 78-84 Friday.

The air will be very dry on all of these days with dew points dropping into the 20s & 30s.

Look at those widespread 40s for lows!

1

We heat up to 85-90 Saturday, followed by another backdoor-type cold front.  This one will have more moisture with it, there looks to be less smoke & there will be overall better lift.

1

That said, better rainfall coverage is expected with it.

Rainfall & a couple of t'storms come in Saturday night & the rainfall may last to part of Sunday.

There are indeed current indications of 0.40-0.80" of rainfall (if this all pans out the way it looks right now).

If the rain lasts well into Sunday, it will be a very cool day with highs only in the 60s to around 70.  However, thoughts are that rain will exit & sun will appear in the PM, leading to highs of 73-77.

1

Monday, June 12 looks nice & breezy with 73-78 for highs after 50-55 in the morning.

Lows of 44-48 are expected Monday night.

It will eventually turn hotter & much more humid.  After lack of any severe weather on a large basis in the Plains & Midwest for such a long period of time, it should really ramp up in mid- to late-June.

Above normal temperatures with noticeably warmer, muggier nights.  90s will return, but it will feel more like +100.

1

Compare that to the projections for temperature anomalies over the next 8-10 days.

1

Above normal rainfall should dominate the drought corridor in mid to late June overall.  Severe weather risk is expected at times.

1

For example, this is the 24-hour June 15-16 time frame at the start of the period of heavier rainfall.

This modeling shows heavy t'storms dumping +1.50" amounts.

1

It is likely that there is a brief dry spurt at the end of June, but wetter times should return in early July with severe weather risk.

1

IMAGE

