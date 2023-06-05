June 5, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this.....
Rainfall has been running below normal since April here. May has been especially dry with the driest May since 1964 at Greater Lafayette & the 6th driest May on record since 1879 (Purdue 1879-1943....Purdue Airport 1944-present).
This is a lobe of drought extending from the parent main intense drought over Kansas, Nebraska & Missouri. Overall drought conditions extend from that area to Pennsylvania & Maryland, northward to Michigan now.
What is behind this?
The overall regime is much like the pre- Moderate El Nino of 1994-95. I would argue that 1994-95 El Nino was strong & more of a Modoki-type El Nino rather than a traditional El Nino.
Mean June 1994 sea surface temperature anomalies vs. early June 2023 sea surface temperature anomalies:
Pattern flips
Not 1988, 2012, even 1991 or 2021.
It was a chilly morning with lows 44-53!
Highs today reached xx-xx.
After lows of 51-57 tonight, highs of 78-84 are expected Tuesday with north-northwest to northwest winds 10-22 mph. Clouds will be on the increase & smoke will be thick. Some near-surface smoke will also make it down, leading to hazy conditions & worsening air quality.
Backdoor-type cold front will pass Tuesday night.
It appears that any scattered showers Tuesday will be virga & struggle with the thick smoke anyway.
So, I pushed the scattered showers (isolated t'showers) risk to Tuesday night-early Wednesday instead rather than Tuesday late morning-afternoon to Tuesday night. Some soot may be in the rain at times.
Rainfall of 0.01-0.30" is expected.
Skies clear Wednesday, but it may be smoky with east-northeast to northeast winds 15-25 mph. Highs of 75-81 are expected, followed by 45-49 Wednesday night after 55-59 Wednesday morning.
Thursday looks sunny, but there will be hazy sky due to smoke. Highs of 75-80 are expected with Thursday night lows of 43-48, followed by sun, smoke & 78-84 Friday.
The air will be very dry on all of these days with dew points dropping into the 20s & 30s.
Look at those widespread 40s for lows!
We heat up to 85-90 Saturday, followed by another backdoor-type cold front. This one will have more moisture with it, there looks to be less smoke & there will be overall better lift.
That said, better rainfall coverage is expected with it.
Rainfall & a couple of t'storms come in Saturday night & the rainfall may last to part of Sunday.
There are indeed current indications of 0.40-0.80" of rainfall (if this all pans out the way it looks right now).
If the rain lasts well into Sunday, it will be a very cool day with highs only in the 60s to around 70. However, thoughts are that rain will exit & sun will appear in the PM, leading to highs of 73-77.
Monday, June 12 looks nice & breezy with 73-78 for highs after 50-55 in the morning.
Lows of 44-48 are expected Monday night.
It will eventually turn hotter & much more humid. After lack of any severe weather on a large basis in the Plains & Midwest for such a long period of time, it should really ramp up in mid- to late-June.
Above normal temperatures with noticeably warmer, muggier nights. 90s will return, but it will feel more like +100.
Compare that to the projections for temperature anomalies over the next 8-10 days.
Above normal rainfall should dominate the drought corridor in mid to late June overall. Severe weather risk is expected at times.
For example, this is the 24-hour June 15-16 time frame at the start of the period of heavier rainfall.
This modeling shows heavy t'storms dumping +1.50" amounts.
It is likely that there is a brief dry spurt at the end of June, but wetter times should return in early July with severe weather risk.
