June 5, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Cooler, But Still Dry.....Some Rainfall Ahead Then a Muggy, Wetter, Stormier Pattern Mid- to Late-June

Rainfall has been running below normal since April here. May has been especially dry with the driest May since 1964 at Greater Lafayette & the 6th driest May on record since 1879 (Purdue 1879-1943....Purdue Airport 1944-present). The temperatures to as high as 95 have greatly worsened flash drought conditions recently.
This is a lobe of drought extending from the parent main intense drought over Kansas, Nebraska & Missouri. Overall drought conditions extend from that area to Pennsylvania & Maryland, northward to Michigan now.
What is behind this?
Here are the anomalies or the forces behind the weather pattern preventing normal late-April through May to June rainfall here:
This looks a lot like June 1994 (analog year before El Nino with early flash drought):
1994 saw the flash drought & intense heat with major worries from farmers (dry pattern late April to mid-June). The rains came mid- to late-June (not after browning lawns, curling corn & temperatures 90s to 100).
The -PDO, very tight Polar Vortex (highly +AO, +NAO) with a persistent dry-regime MJO is part of the issue with our droughty conditions.
By far, the biggest reasons behind the drought are #1 the extremely cold, unusual water that has migrated unusually westward from the Labrador Current & disrupted the normal flow of the warm Gulf Stream. This seems to be tied to long-duration (overall 10-20 years) glacial ice melt in Greenland.
#2 is the marine heat wave in the northern half of the Pacific with hot upper ridge there, which as expanded eastward.
#3 the cold water in the northeast Atlantic & off the coast of California have led to considerable low pressure in those areas, leading to a bouncing effect of hot, dry, sinking air north of there.
With that upper ridge, a big feedback has occurred with dry soil fueling more heat & more dryness. Another issue is conventional tillage & planting all occurring at once. When planting is staggered you have a hodge-podge of bare & unbare, weedy, wetter fields. However, massive planting all at once occurred with many farmers in the Corn Belt & Plains finishing corn & soybean planting in record time or the earliest since 2012. This led to albedo & feedback with those dry, bare, crusty fields.
That has only fueled the ridge. Then, the burning forests that began with the ridge in Canada has led to a feedback of rainfall-eating smoke. This has only fueled the dryness, as well.
I can't help but notice how the trends now & in the future are toward a sub-type of El Nino called El Nino Modoki rather than traditional one 2023-24 winter. The 1994-95 looked an awful lot like a strong El Nino Modoki, though I have seen it classified as moderate traditional El Nino.
I am noticing in my analogging that starts of strong El Nino Modokis tend to force the MJO into dry, ridgy phases here & over the Northern Plains to Canada. When it is combined with -PDO & +AO, droughts occur here early. This is a new study to dig into. This revelation could help improve flash drought forecasts in late Spring-early Summer here.
Everything points to big pattern change down the road toward wetter, much muggier weather with warmer nights, but also overall below normal temperatures with one or two sudden intense surges to 90s to 100 briefly.
This seems tied to developing upper ridge Mexico to Texas & the Southwest while the Gulf will continue to warm rapidly & Bermuda high will shift to its normal position for Summer.
Again, this is what 1994 did & this still looks to happen here in 2023. We will monitor closely for changes, but it does not look like long-duration drought like 1988, 1991, 2012, etc.
It was a chilly morning with lows 44-53!
Highs today reached 80-85 with extremely low dew points in the 30s.
After lows of 51-57 tonight, highs of 78-84 are expected Tuesday with north-northwest to northwest winds 10-22 mph. Clouds will be on the increase & smoke will be thick. Some near-surface smoke will also make it down, leading to hazy conditions & worsening air quality.
Backdoor-type cold front will pass Tuesday night.
It appears that any scattered showers Tuesday will be virga & struggle with the thick smoke anyway.
So, I pushed the scattered showers (isolated t'showers) risk to Tuesday night-early Wednesday instead rather than Tuesday late morning-afternoon to Tuesday night. Some soot may be in the rain at times.
Rainfall of trace-0.30" is expected.
Skies clear Wednesday, but it may be a bit smoky (not as much as this past Sunday to today or Tuesday) with east-northeast to northeast winds 15-25 mph. Highs of 75-80 are expected, followed by 45-49 Wednesday night after 55-59 Wednesday morning.
Thursday looks sunny, but there will be hazy sky due to smoke. Highs of 75-80 are expected with Thursday night lows of 43-48, followed by sun, smoke & 78-84 Friday.
The air will be very dry on all of these days with dew points dropping into the 20s & 30s.
Look at those widespread 40s for lows!
We heat up to 85-90 Saturday, followed by another backdoor-type cold front. This one will have more moisture with it, there looks to be less smoke & there will be overall better lift.
That said, better rainfall coverage is expected with it.
Rainfall & a couple of t'storms come in Saturday night & the rainfall may last to part of Sunday.
There are indeed current indications of 0.40-0.80" of rainfall (if this all pans out the way it looks right now).
If the rain lasts well into Sunday, it will be a very cool day with highs only in the 60s to around 70. However, thoughts are that rain will exit & sun will appear in the PM, leading to highs of 73-77.
Monday, June 12 looks nice & breezy with 73-78 for highs after 50-55 in the morning.
Lows of 44-48 are expected Monday night.
It will eventually turn hotter & much more humid. After lack of any severe weather on a large basis in the Plains & Midwest for such a long period of time, it should really ramp up in mid- to late-June.
Above normal temperatures with noticeably warmer, muggier nights. 90s will return, but it will feel more like +100.
Compare that to the projections for temperature anomalies over the next 8-10 days.
Above normal rainfall should dominate the drought corridor in mid to late June overall. Severe weather risk is expected at times.
For example, this is the 24-hour June 15-16 time frame at the start of the period of heavier rainfall.
This modeling shows heavy t'storms dumping +1.50" amounts.
It is likely that there is a brief dry spurt at the end of June, but wetter times should return in early July with severe weather risk.