June 4, PM Weather Forecast Update

After 89-94 Thursday & 90-95 Friday & Saturday, we have cooled off today behind a backdoor cold front that passed Saturday evening. It only produced a couple isolated showers & t'storms from Howard to Montgomery counties in a still rather dry airmass.
The cold front has slide south & the hot upper ridge is contracting & shifting westward some, so the thick wildfire smoke is back on the move into the area (overtopping the ridge).
Smoke will be very thick at times tonight through tomorrow thousands & thousands of feet up:
However, there are signs that some of the smoke WILL mix down to the surface, leading to very hazy conditions & smoky horizons. There may even bit a bit of smoky odor as the smoke mixes down on brisk east-northeast winds.
That is actually smoke reaching the surface Monday morning through afternoon with visibility dropping to less than 5 miles (despite EXTREMELY DRY airmass on what would normally be a day with unlimited visibility & a deep blue sky).
Highs will run 80-84 Monday after morning lows at 49-54.
Dew points will be EXTREMELY LOW in the 20s & 30s Monday. With those east-northeast winds, evaporation will once again be VERY high.
There is your near-surface smoke:
A secondary back door cold front will slide in from the north & north-northeast on Tuesday.
Lows of 54-59 are expected tomorrow night, followed by 77-85 Tuesday.
Dew points should increase rapidly, pooling just ahead of that secondary backdoor front to the 50s & lower 60s.
Late morning to afternoon, a wave of scattered showers & t'showers should pass with the front.
Key to coverage will be tied to smoke thickness. If it is too thick, then the build up of rainfall will be inhibited to a large degree.
Right now, 35% coverage looks ok.
Some areas may only see a trace or nothing, while some other places may see 0.15" or even 0.30". Some soot may mix in with the water of the showers from any smoke.
Behind this front, lows of 54-58 are expected Tuesday night, followed by hazy sunshine & 78-82 Wednesday. Lows of 47-53 are likely Wednesday night, followed by hazy sun & 75-80 Thursday.
Lows of 46-52 are expected Thursday night.
Friday shows lots of sun with 80-85, then warming rapidly back up to 85-90 Saturday.
The humidity will be extremely low with northeast & east winds dominating Wednesday-Friday with continued HIGH evaporation rates.
Temperatures will be particularly below normal at night in the 40s at times:
Daytime highs will run a bit below normal here:
Note how much of the Lower 48 is below normal temperature-wise. Record lows are expected in the Southeast, Northeast & over California. It will certainly not feel like typical June weather there.
The heat (compared to normal) will be in Canada with temperatures as much as 40 degrees above normal in western & northern Canada with numerous fires & widespread drought re-intensifying there.
Up the point nearing mid-June, unfortunately, rainfall looks well-below normal.
The heavy rainfall will be confined to the same areas over & over. The Texas to Intermountain West & California corridor has been unseasonably wet for a long time. Florida has also been much wetter, as well as far northern New England to the Canadian Maritimes.
So, we have these chances of rainfall up to June 15:
1. Isolated to Some Scattered Showers & T'Showers Tuesday (June 6)
BACKDOOR FRONT - Trace to 0.30"
2. Some Scattered Showers & T'Storms Sunday (June 11)
BACKDOOR FRONT - Trace to 0.50"
Up to near mid-June, the pattern is below normal temperatures here with quite cool night (40s on several nights!).
Hot ridge should spread from Greenland (resulting in record warmth & rapid ice melt) to California.
Past the mid-point of June (around June 19) we finally see above normal temperatures make it back in with 90s possible.
However, note the unseasonably cool weather in the Northern Plains that may impact us for several days in late June.
In this transition, the pattern shifts to wet & stormy here with above normal rainfall in a typically wetter time of year anyway.
This would be a life-saver & what would save us from crop disaster. It looks like a few rounds of t'storms with even some severe weather risk may impact the area.
It will actually be muggy after so much dry air for so long. Dew points should skyrocket well into the 70s.
1.5-4" of rainfall could fall over a few days with isolated higher amounts.
After that, we cool & dry out.
However, a period of above normal rainfall is still looking possible at the very end of June & into early July.
Again, this is a LIFE-SAVER & is key to lock up more soil moisture.
Amidst this, severe weather is expected with temperatures above normal & very high dew points in the mid to to near 80 for a change (over several days).
After July 4 to mid-July, rainfall is averaging below normal again, unless we can get a tropical system out of the Gulf of Mexico up into the area. However, there is a trend toward sinking air in the Gulf at that time putting the kibosh on any development. We will monitor, however.
