June 30, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rounds of Welcome Rainfall, But Severe Weather Risk Returns....

Above normal rainfall dominates to late July.
Bad news is that below normal rainfall dominates a good chunk of Canada, leading to lack of good fire extinguishment.
Temperatures are near normal July 1-21 overall.
There is the wetter pattern in the 10-day. The only completely dry days area-wide are next Saturday & Sunday over the next 10 days.
So, scattered showers & storms develop & move northeastward into the area tonight-Saturday morning.
There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two with the main threat being hail.
Once those push out, we should see some sun with temperatures reaching 86-91 with southwest wind & heat indices 96-103 (dew points well into the 70s).
Storms will increase in the evening. Scattered storms should be followed by a line of storms, then stratified rainfall & thunder behind it.
The Storm Prediction Center has SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for severe is up for much of the area.
Some rainfall is expected Sunday morning. Some sun should follow, followed by periods of showers & storms pivoting through in the afternoon to evening. Highs will be cooler, but it will be muggy. High of 79-84 are likely, but dew points will run 72-76.
Some severe weather is possible in the afternoon-evening with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK.
A few scattered showers & storms are possible Monday with clouds bubbling up & some sun with highs of 83-87 with humid to muggy conditions (dew points 67-72).
A few scattered showers & storms are possible on July 4th with clouds bubbling up & highs 84-89. However, dew points will be high at 72-75, leading to heat indices of 90-97.
More rounds of showers & storms with some severe risk (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters seen) Wednesday-Friday of next week.
The following weekend (July 8-9) looks dry & a bit less humid. Highs of 80-85 are expected with lows 55-60.
More muggy weather with rounds of storms should follow in mid-July.