June 3, PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & Storms & Cooler....Heating Up & Drying Out with Time

I am working on this.  More soon!

Lows this morning ran 51-55 over much of the viewing area.  Once again, the coolest observation site in the entire viewing area was the Purdue Airport at 49.  

High yesterday reached 77-82 with low humidity.

Today will be another beautiful day, but it will be warmer at 81-85.  The humidity will be low however.

With clear skies, lows of 50-55 are likely tonight.

Highs of 81-85 are expected tomorrow (lows 55-60 Saturday night) & 82-88 Sunday (lows 62-68 Sunday night).  Southwest winds will dominate each day at 10-23 mph.

The humidity looks low until later Sunday when it will start to get a bit humid.

Over the weekend, a tropical storm will pass over Florida, then pass southeast of the Carolinas.

The tropical storm has the potential to become a brief Category 1 hurricane off the coast of the Carolinas.

After so much sunshine through Sunday, clouds increase Sunday PM.

A couple isolated showers are possible Sunday evening-night.

Periods of scattered showers & storms are expected Monday with humid conditions & south wind.  Given potential of scattered rainfall at any point during the day, I kept highs at 80-85.

