June 3, PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & Storms & Cooler....Heating Up & Drying Out with Time

Lows this morning ran 51-55 over much of the viewing area. Once again, the coolest observation site in the entire viewing area was the Purdue Airport at 49.
High yesterday reached 77-82 with low humidity.
Today will be another beautiful day, but it will be warmer at 81-85. The humidity will be low however.
With clear skies, lows of 50-55 are likely tonight.
Highs of 81-85 are expected tomorrow (lows 55-60 Saturday night) & 82-88 Sunday (lows 62-68 Sunday night). Southwest winds will dominate each day at 10-23 mph.
The humidity looks low until later Sunday when it will start to get a bit humid.
Over the weekend, a tropical storm will pass over Florida, then pass southeast of the Carolinas.
The tropical storm has the potential to become a brief Category 1 hurricane off the coast of the Carolinas.
After so much sunshine through Sunday, clouds increase Sunday PM.
A couple isolated showers are possible Sunday evening-night.
Periods of scattered showers & storms are expected Monday with humid conditions & south wind. Given potential of scattered rainfall at any point during the day, I kept highs at 80-85.
