June 3, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A sunny and warm day with a nice weekend ahead

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! Temperatures this morning are in the lower 50s area-wide with clear skies across the entire viewing area.
The rest of the day will be sunny with a few high to mid-level clouds during the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with WNW winds 5-10 mph with some gusts during the afternoon up to 20 mph.
It’ll be a great night for a campfire or to be outside! Low winds and mild temperatures will be likely. Don’t forget the mosquito repellant!
Saturday
We will remain clear overnight into Saturday. Lows will dip down into the lower 50s once again. Expect another sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with calm and variable winds.
Sunday
Some guidance has shown a few light showers could be possible Sunday morning but I’ll go with little to no rain chances for much of the day on Sunday. It’ll be a partly to a mostly sunny day with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.
Winds will be stronger on Sunday from the southwest 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph. This will help bring in a little bit more humid conditions for Sunday but especially into Monday.
A few rain and storms could occur very late in the day but mainly into Monday.
Next Week Outlook
Our next best chance of rain will occur Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front will approach our area. Severe weather appears to be on the lower end of the scale. Marginal at best with a couple of stronger cells. But an organized severe threat looks unlikely for Monday.
High pressure will settle in for Tuesday which will give us a sunny to partly sunny day Tuesday.
We’ll pick up rain chances once again for Wednesday. Temperatures appear to stay relatively near-normal going into next week.