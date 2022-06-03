June 3, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & Storms & Cooler....Heating Up & Drying Out with Time

Lows this morning ran 51-55 over much of the viewing area. Once again, the coolest observation site in the entire viewing area was the Purdue Airport at 49.
High yesterday reached 77-82 with low humidity.
Today will be another beautiful day, but it will be warmer at 81-85. The humidity will be low however.
With clear skies, lows of 50-55 are likely tonight.
Highs of 81-85 are expected tomorrow (lows 55-60 Saturday night) & 82-88 Sunday (lows 62-68 Sunday night). Southwest winds will dominate each day at 10-23 mph.
The humidity looks low until later Sunday when it will start to get a bit humid.
Over the weekend, a tropical storm will pass over Florida, then pass southeast of the Carolinas.
The tropical storm has the potential to become a brief Category 1 hurricane off the coast of the Carolinas.
After so much sunshine through Sunday, clouds increase Sunday PM.
A couple isolated showers are possible Sunday evening-night.
Periods of scattered showers & storms are expected Monday with humid conditions & south wind. Given potential of scattered rainfall at any point during the day, I kept highs at 80-85.
Tuesday looks drier with sun & lower humidity. Highs of 77-81 are expected.
Wednesday will feature increasing clouds with highs 77-82.
Showers & storms are expected Wednesday evening-night along & north of a warm front & with a surface low approaching.
Thursday looks dry & less humid as front goes back south with highs 77-82.
Friday, June 10 looks dry with 81-85.
Scattered showers & storms are possible June 11 to possibly June 12 with 83-88 & humid conditions.
These will tend to occur with disturbance on periphery of expanding heat, along & just north of a warm front.
Some severe weather risk may develop.
Extreme, record heat will be developing in Texas with hot ridge & will be expanding northeastward.
This is all very much like 2011 when we saw rainfall we needed for much of June, then it turned much hotter & drier with flash drought mid-Summer.
The intense heat began to be centered in Texas, New Mexico & Mexico, then move northeastward while another dome of heat developed in New England & expanded westward.
It still looks like some bouts of intense heat mid to late June as hot, dry upper ridge expands & we end up with massive Northeast to Texas to Michigan ridge of widespread intense to record heat.
90s to lower 100s for highs are possible in a couple rounds of intense heat mid to late June.
Heat indices +105 are likely.
One thing to watch is a complex of severe storms or a derecho on the periphery as it expands northward.
Overall, it looks increasingly hot & dry, but random round or two of severe storms could occur mid to late June.
Round of intense heat will likely occur well into July. We have multiple opportunities for parts of the viewing area to reach 95-102 with +105 heat indices.
Flash drought should evolve in July.
We will continue to monitor the very active tropics. The loop current in the Gulf is exceptionally warm this year & the Gulf & Caribbean to Atlantic are also very warm in a solid La Nina pattern.
This all equates to tropics wildcards.
If we can get tropical remnants somehow up into our area on periphery of ridge or in a time of ridge contraction, we may see welcome rainfall & a quelling of the heat.
I go back to 2005, though. In Evansville, even though tropics gave us much of the rainfall that summer, we still had a historic 1995-style heat wave in August with temperatures to near 100 & dew points to 82 giving us heat indices +120. I remember running weather crawls for the Excessive Heat Warning on a Sunday when the heat index registered 125 in southeastern Illinois!
Our soils were moist from the tropical remnants, but we still had the ridge & drought to our west & southwest. Such was the case in 1995 & such could be the case this Summer.