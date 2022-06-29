June 29, PM Weather Forecast Update-Heating Up Again with a Few Storms Possible

After lows this morning of -64 highs today reached 55-55, but the humidity was tolerable.
Lows tonight should drop to 62-67 with light southwest wind & clear to mostly clear skies.
With lots of sunshine tomorrow, highs of 90-96 are likely with pretty low humidity levels.
Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
We will have more in the way of clouds Friday. Looks like high & mid clouds will dim sun amidst some cumulus clouds bubbling up. Highs of 88-96 are expected with heat indices 91-95 north to 95-100 south late in the day.
This, after morning lows of 68-74.
An isolated shower/storm or two is possible.
Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
A few isolated storms are possible Friday night-Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday looks partly cloudy with lowering humidity & highs 82-87 after morning lows of 66-74.
Winds look north at 8-16 mph.
Right now the rest of Saturday & into Sunday look dry here with some storms just south of our area where surface cold front will tend to stall.
Highs of 84-89 are expected Sunday.
The front will move northward Monday, July 4th, leading to a few isolated storms & highs of 87-92 with higher humidity (heat indices 92-96).
More soon!
