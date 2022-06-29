 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

June 29, PM Weather Forecast Update-Heating Up Again with a Few Storms Possible

  Updated
  • 0
After lows this morning of -64 highs today reached 55-55, but the humidity was tolerable.

Lows tonight should drop to 62-67 with light southwest wind & clear to mostly clear skies.

With lots of sunshine tomorrow, highs of 90-96 are likely with pretty low humidity levels. 

Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

We will have more in the way of clouds Friday.  Looks like high & mid clouds will dim sun amidst some cumulus clouds bubbling up.  Highs of 88-96 are expected with heat indices 91-95 north to 95-100 south late in the day.

This, after morning lows of 68-74.

An isolated shower/storm or two is possible.

Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

IMAGE

A few isolated storms are possible Friday night-Saturday morning.  Otherwise, Saturday looks partly cloudy with lowering humidity & highs 82-87 after morning lows of 66-74.

Winds look north at 8-16 mph.

IMAGE

Right now the rest of Saturday & into Sunday look dry here with some storms just south of our area where surface cold front will tend to stall.

Highs of 84-89 are expected Sunday.

The front will move northward Monday, July 4th, leading to a few isolated storms & highs of 87-92 with higher humidity (heat indices 92-96).

More soon!

