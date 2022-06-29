June 29, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heating Up Again with a Few Storms Possible

The air quality is going down hill again with bad air through at least Thursday & more than likely Friday. This may lead to cough, sore throats & the sniffles to headaches as ozone & overall pollution levels skyrocket.
Air quality alerts are up for much of the viewing area to Thursday evening:
After lows this morning of 55-64 highs today reached 86-92, but the humidity was tolerable.
Lows tonight should drop to 62-67 with light southwest wind & clear to mostly clear skies.
With lots of sunshine tomorrow, highs of 90-96 are likely with pretty low humidity levels.
Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
We will have more in the way of clouds Friday. Looks like high & mid clouds will dim sun amidst some cumulus clouds bubbling up. Highs of 88-96 are expected with heat indices 91-95 north to 95-100 south late in the day.
This, after morning lows of 68-74.
An isolated shower/storm or two is possible.
Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.
A few isolated storms are possible Friday night-Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday looks partly cloudy with lowering humidity & highs 82-87 after morning lows of 66-74.
Winds look north at 8-16 mph.
Right now the rest of Saturday & into Sunday look dry here with some storms just south of our area where surface cold front will tend to stall.
Highs of 84-89 are expected Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
The front will move northward Monday, July 4th, leading to a few isolated storms & highs of 87-92 with higher humidity (heat indices 92-96).
With us being right on the edge of the intense, hot upper ridge & the strong stalled in the area, scattered storms are expected at times Monday night to Tuesday & Tuesday night. A few are even possible to Wednesday morning.
Highs Tuesday should run in the 87-92 range with heat indices 96-101.
The best storm coverage is trending for Tuesday afternoon-evening at 40%.
The best wind fields for severe weather are well north of our region, so no organized severe weather risk is expected.
A few storms are possible Wednesday with continued humid to muggy, hot conditions.
Extreme heat then builds in central U.S. (record heat possible) with potential of us surging to 95-101 before July 11.
Near July 11 appears to be a time to watch for a couple rounds of severe storms here as a couple storm complexes on the periphery of extremely intense upper ridge.
Boiling instability here with better wind fields aloft signal organized severe risk with also potential Progressive Derecho risk.
After that, brief bout of cooler weather is expected, most likely July 12-15 with highs 78-83 with lows in the 50s.
Heat surges back in suddenly by July 16 with dry weather & highs back to 90-95.
Above normal temperatures dominate late July (potential of round of 98-102):
Late, late July to early August features below normal rainfall: