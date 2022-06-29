June 29, 6 AM Weather Forecast Update – Warmer temperatures but the dry weather continues

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! It is going to be another sunny day with a few passing mid-level clouds this morning from a decaying complex of showers from the north. Most if not all of these light showers will dissipate as they work southeastward into our viewing area.
(Radar image above is at 5:30 AM this morning.)
Lows this morning are in the mid to upper 50s area-wide. The rest of the day will be quiet and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with SW winds of 5-12 mph at times.
Thursday
Moving into Thursday, morning lows will bottom out in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Expect another dry and very sunny day with little to no clouds.
We will see very dry air with relative humidity values around 25% to 30% during the afternoon and evening. With gusty SSW winds 10-20 mph during the afternoon coupled with very dry vegetation, an elevated fire threat will be possible. Any fires outside can spread easily under these conditions. Be very cautious with any open flame outside.
Highs will reach up into the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon with sunshine.
Friday
Most of Friday will remain dry. We will start off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 90s so expect a hot afternoon. It will be a bit muggier for Friday but not oppressively humid. A few scattered thundershowers may be possible during the afternoon, especially in the evening. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s close to 100.
The long advertised cold front will be making its appearance during the evening and overnight hours. The timing of the front is still uncertain but some storms may occur along the front. It is expected to slow down and start to stall out south of our area. We will have a better picture of what to expect by Thursday and Friday morning.
Saturday and Sunday
As the front passes early Saturday morning, most of the afternoon storm development may be well to our south and we should remain dry for most of Saturday. Highs for the day will be in the mid 80s.
Sunday, the front will generate more showers and storms south of I-70. For us, we will remain dry and partly sunny for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Again, the uncertainty gives us a chance that the front could stall further north giving some areas of isolated storms in our southern counties. We will continue to monitor throughout the weekend.
4th of July + 7 Day Forecast
My thoughts will be that the front will move back northward over our area which could give us some chances for afternoon scattered rain and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Widespread chances for storms are highly dependent on where the surface front will be located and how strong the parent low will be by that point.
Temperatures will continue to be above normal through next week and high pressure builds back in as the dome of high pressure works in. We will be on the periphery of the ridge which could give us some disturbances (storms) working through late in the week. We will monitor trends.