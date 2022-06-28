June 28, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Drought Trend Update & Latest on Future Heat Ahead...

With the very dry air, dry soils, clear skies & calm winds, we dropped to 47-55 this morning!
Highs today reached 80-86.
Dew points were very low in the 30s & 40s to near 50. It was another day of significant evaporation of soils, lakes, rivers & streams.
Some high-based cumulus/stratocumulus castellanus clouds are possible tomorrow morning (with lows 55-63), followed by some cumulus humilis/mediocris clouds in the afternoon.
Current thoughts are that any isolated showers that can hang on with washing-out surface cold front will occur more up toward Chicago tomorrow morning, but we will watch.
Highs should run 86-91 with southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming west.
Dew points may rise to 60-65, pooling a bit ahead of a weak surface cool front approaching & then washing out over the viewing area.
Lows of 61-66 are likely Wednesday night, followed by much hotter weather Thursday with highs at 90-96. Dew points should run 61-65 with southwest winds 10-20 mph.
Friday should feature partly cloudy skies, highs 92-98 & dew points rising to 68-72 by late in the day. This should send heat indices to 96-105. Winds will tend to run southwest at 15-25 mph.
Friday night looks warm with lows 71-76.
As surface cold front arrives & pass through Saturday morning, a few isolated storms will be possible (25% coverage).
At this point, it appears that any new storm development with the weakening front will occur south of us on Saturday afternoon.
We turn a bit cooler & less humid with highs 82-87 with wind shift to the north over the viewing area at 8-13 mph. Dew points should drop to 57-64.
At this point, the front will be just so south of us on Sunday. Scattered storms should pop with it, but it currently appears that will be over central Illinois & just closer to the I-70 corridor south of our area.
Here, highs of 84-88 are expected with northeast to east wind & dew points 60-65.
It does appear that the front will move back northward & tend to stall near/over the area Monday-Tuesday as the intense heat & ridge begin to expand north & northeastward. The stronger mid & upper level winds will be well north of the area, so no organized, widespread severe storms are currently expected.
However, with dew points on the rise to 68-73 & temperatures back to 86-92 Monday (July 4th) & 87-94 Tuesday, isolated storms on July 4th will give way to a few scattered storms July 5th.
ONE CONSIDERATION: If the front does not slip far enough south of the area Saturday-Sunday, then we may need to keep a few isolated to few scattered storms in the forecast for those days. We would then also have to increase the dew points & make it humid to muggy around here & perhaps even hotter temperatures (for at least part of the viewing area).
We will be right on the periphery of the hot upper ridge on Wednesday of next week (July 6). The upper level winds may strengthen a hair & with boiling instability & the surface front stalled at that point in our northeastern counties, 40% storm coverage & risk of a couple severe storms may occur.
After that, we shut any storms off as the hot upper ridge takes over & temperatures potentially hit 95-100 with heat indices 105-115.
We then watch what could be a couple rounds of severe storms or even a derecho near or in our area closer to July 10 with our extreme heat & us being toward the edge of that upper ridge.
We will monitor.
The extreme heat begins to contract as second round of organized, severe storms occurs with upper trough & cold front punching into the hot upper ridge.
Nice cold front & upper trough should follow & push the intense heat way west.
Period in mid-July still looks to feature highs 78-83 with lows 52-55.
We should heat back up late July to potentially 98-102 with drier weather.
All tropical development tends to occur in far southern Caribbean to Mexico & with that moisture then wrapping around into Central America, Mexico & the Southwest U.S. & Western U.S., missing up through late July.