June 28, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast

After two days of no observation site making it to 80 & lows this morning at 50-54, highs this Wednesday reached 79-84.
Historically thick surface smoke is slowly thinning, as is smoke aloft, but air quality is still pretty bad.
MARGINAL RISK (1 out of 5 on the scale per Storm Prediction Center) for severe is up for late tonight-tomorrow morning, mostly 3-11 a.m. as round #1 of storms moves through.
Main threat is isolated severe hail 1-1.25" in diameter. An isolated strong to severe gust cannot be ruled out.
SLIGHT RISK (2 out of 5 on the scale per Storm Prediction Center) for severe is up for tomorrow.
Multiple rounds of rain & storms will pass Friday night to Monday with warm, muggy conditions.
Some severe weather is possible at times (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK or 1 or 2 out of 5 on the scale).
After a drier Tuesday for July 4th (80s & still a bit humid), showers & storms are possible Wednesday & Thursday to Saturday of next week (July 5-8).
MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK severe weather parameters may occur at times.
