...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

June 28, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast-

After two days of no observation site making it to 80 & lows this morning at 50-54, highs this Wednesday reached 79-84. 

Historically thick surface smoke is slowly thinning, as is smoke aloft, but air quality is still pretty bad.

MARGINAL RISK (1 out of 5 on the scale per Storm Prediction Center) for severe is up for late tonight-tomorrow morning, mostly 3-11 a.m. as round #1 of storms moves through.

Main threat is isolated severe hail 1-1.25" in diameter.  An isolated strong to severe gust cannot be ruled out.  

SLIGHT RISK (2 out of 5 on the scale per Storm Prediction Center) for severe is up for tomorrow.  

1

Multiple rounds of rain & storms will pass Friday night to Monday with warm, muggy conditions.

Some severe weather is possible at times (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK or 1 or 2 out of 5 on the scale).

After a drier Tuesday for July 4th (80s & still a bit humid), showers & storms are possible Wednesday & Thursday to Saturday of next week (July 5-8).

MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK severe weather parameters may occur at times.

