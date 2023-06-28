June 28, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast-Storms (Some Severe) & Very Welcome Rainfall Ahead Off & One Over the Next Couple of Weeks

After two days of no observation site making it to 80 & lows this morning at 50-54, highs this Wednesday reached 79-84.
Historically thick surface smoke is slowly thinning, as is smoke aloft, but air quality is still pretty bad.
It is now 173-185 AQI in the area, which is Unhealthy, but we were near/at Hazardous last night-early this morning (300).
MARGINAL RISK (1 out of 5 on the scale per Storm Prediction Center) for severe is up for late tonight-tomorrow morning, mostly 3-11 a.m. as round #1 of storms moves through a chunk of the area.
Main threat is isolated severe hail 1-1.25" in diameter. An isolated strong to severe gust cannot be ruled out.
SLIGHT RISK (2 out of 5 on the scale per Storm Prediction Center) for severe is up for tomorrow. Round #2 of storms may pass midday-afternoon.
However, although there is better confidence there will not be a big delay in the second round as the smoke greatly thins, there is still a bit of uncertainty on the exact evolution of the morning storms & their influence on the afternoon storms.
Few severe gusts, hail, isolated tornado or two is possible.
Multiple rounds of rain & storms will pass Friday night to Monday with warm, muggy conditions.
Some severe weather is possible at times (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK or 1 or 2 out of 5 on the scale).
After a drier Tuesday for July 4th (80s & still a bit humid), showers & storms are possible Wednesday & Thursday to Saturday of next week (July 5-8).
MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK severe weather parameters may occur at times.
More showers & storms are expected mid to late next week.
Tropical systems in the eastern Pacific & potentially one in the Gulf (making landfall too) with stalled front will likely bring that rainfall.
Substantial dents in the drought are expected with 6-9" deficits for the year now.
2 to +4" rain is likely through next week.
July features above normal rainfall here in already a typically wet month, but drying may occur in August, unless we can get a tropical system in here.